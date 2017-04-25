Gusty winds create choppy waters, affect mountains - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some morning marine weather will dissipate throughout the day, making way for mostly sunny and warm conditions Tuesday.

Morning commuters are experiencing some foggy conditions Tuesday morning. Some clouds will remain over San Diego throughout the day. By mid-day, temperatures will warm and some sunshine will reach the region. 

Strong winds are still creating some choppy waters along San Diego's coastline. A National Weather Service small craft advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Winds may reach 15 to 25 knots and waves may reach 6 to 10 feet along the shoreline.

Strong winds are also affecting San Diego's mountains and deserts but will weaken as the day progresses. Light winds will affect the rest of the region.

High temperatures Tuesday will be 66 to 71 degrees at the beaches, 67 to 72 in the western valleys, 63 to 68 near the foothills, 59 to 68 in the mountains and 82 to 87 in the deserts.

