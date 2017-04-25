Father arrested after Amber Alert issued for missing one-year-old

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) — A year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued out of San Bernardino County was found safe Monday in Montclair with her father, who was arrested on suspicion of abducting her.

Lexi Segura was found about 9:20 a.m. when her father was pulled over near Holt Boulevard and Monte Vista Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives saw a gray Chevrolet Malibu whose driver matched the description of the suspect and made a traffic stop. A handgun was found in Daniel Segura's possession at the time of his arrest, the sheriff's department reported.

"Lexi ... was found in the vehicle and is in good physical condition," according to a sheriff's statement that said the child was being reunited with her mother.

Segura, 38, was to be booked at West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of child abduction.

According to the sheriff's department, the girl was abducted in Rancho Cucamonga about 5:30 p.m. Monday, triggering an Amber Alert. The vehicle her father was believed to be driving at the time of the abduction was found unoccupied in Pomona this morning.