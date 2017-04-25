Update: SDUSD unanimously supports bill to prevent business with border wall contractors

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Mayor’s from cities on both sides of the United States/Mexico border met Thursday to strengthen ties between the San Diego and Tijuana.More>>
A state deputy attorney general, who is also the son of a Watergate figure, is facing a child pornography charge in San Diego federal court.More>>
Firefighters worked to rescue a man who became trapped in a palm tree near the Rancho Bernardo Country Club Thursday morning.More>>
The naval destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta, is every bit of a die-hard defender of our nation just as the man whose name adorns its sides.More>>
The U.S. Department of State updated its Safety and Security information page specific to Mexico on Wednesday alerting travelers of possible tainted or counterfeit alcohol.More>>
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.More>>
A suspect on a bicycle put a gun against a woman's head and may have bit her Thursday morning during an attempted robbery at a trolley station near Petco Park, police said.More>>
A horribly disfigured Pointer mix rescued from the streets of Tijuana earlier this year is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday at a veterinary hospital in Carlsbad to repair his front right leg.More>>
A man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths, was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial Wednesday and will receive treatment in an effort to restore his competency.More>>
A water-main break and resulting sinkhole have forced a closure of northbound Martincoit Road south of Painted Rock Elementary School in Poway, according to city officials.More>>
