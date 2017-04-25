Downtown SD Partnership to ask city to stop funding temporary homeless shelters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Representatives of the Downtown San Diego Partnership and other organizations will call on the city this morning to stop funding temporary shelters for the homeless.

The group says such facilities do little to solve the homelessness problem.

The call comes as the San Diego City Council is set to consider a proposal to allocate $2.8 billion for temporary shelters.

The Downtown SD Partnership will also voice their concerns about recent proposals to build more temporary shelters including one on the site of the old Easy Village library. They say the city should instead focus on permanent housing possibly through rental assistance and help with finding affordable housing.