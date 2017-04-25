Judge blocks President Trump's order to cut funding to 'sanctuary cities'

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The father of Davis Cup champion and one-time Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he sexually assaulted two 9-year-old girls he taught while working as a private tennis instructor in northern San Diego County.More>>
A rescued Iranian dog who was shot and abandoned is scheduled to arrive in Encinitas Thursday and is expected to be up for adoption in the next few weeks.More>>
The Beach Blaster ride at Belmont Park in San Diego and five similar attractions statewide were voluntarily shut down by operators Thursday in the wake of a fatal accident at the Ohio State Fair, the California Department of Industrial Relations announced Thursday.More>>
Mayor’s from cities on both sides of the United States/Mexico border met Thursday to strengthen ties between the San Diego and Tijuana.More>>
A state deputy attorney general, who is also the son of a Watergate figure, is facing a child pornography charge in San Diego federal court.More>>
A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother at their home in Clairemont pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge. Joseph Robert Burks, 30, was ordered held on $1 million bail.More>>
Two men were in custody Thursday after police and firefighters responding to a fire at their Carlsbad home discovered concentrated cannabis, marijuana plants, psychedelic mushrooms and an illegal shotgun, police said.More>>
A suspect on a bicycle put a gun against a woman's head and may have bit her Thursday morning during an attempted robbery at a trolley station near Petco Park, police said.More>>
A horribly disfigured Pointer mix rescued from the streets of Tijuana earlier this year is scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday at a veterinary hospital in Carlsbad to repair his front right leg.More>>
A man accused of attacking mostly homeless men in San Diego neighborhoods last year, resulting in four deaths, was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial Wednesday and will receive treatment in an effort to restore his competency.More>>
