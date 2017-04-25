Judge blocks President Trump's order to cut funding to 'sanctuar - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Judge blocks President Trump's order to cut funding to 'sanctuary cities'

By Christina Bravo
SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) — A federal judge in San Francisco blocked Tuesday an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that would cut funding to cities that do not cooperate with immigration authorities. 

The order signed by President Trump in March, would withhold federal funding from cities who limit their cooperation with ICE officers in their jurisdiction, which some refer to as sanctuary cities.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge William Orrick will halt the federal government from withholding funds until the lawsuit moves through court. A Department of Justice lawyer says the order would only withhold small amounts of money and not the billions of dollars the city of San Francisco and Santa Clara County claim. 

The city and country said in court filings the President has no authority to attach new conditions to federal spending, according to the Associated Press. 

"Federal funding that bears no meaningful relationship to immigration enforcement cannot be threatened merely because a jurisdiction chooses an immigration enforcement strategy of which the president disapproves," Judge Orrick said.

The Trump Administration issued the order claiming that a new sweeping immigration plan would keep the country safe. Opponents claim it turns local law enforcement into immigration officers and takes away from essential functions. 

