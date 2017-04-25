Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of undercover police detective

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 31-year-old gang member who opened fire on an undercover police detective in southeast San Diego last year pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder.

Larry Jones also admitted that he personally used a firearm in the attack and did so for the benefit of a street gang.

Jones — who also has a 2004 conviction for attempted murder — will be sentenced to 22 years in state prison at a hearing Aug. 30.

According to evidence produced at Jones' preliminary hearing last August, an undercover gang detective drove by a home in the Skyline area the night of May 2, 2016, and noticed three people standing outside.

The three got into a white Toyota and left the area, and the detective followed them.

The detective saw the Toyota's driver — identified as Jones' girlfriend, Kimberly Hooker — run a red light in the Jamacha-Lomita area and lost sight of the car.

Assuming the Toyota's driver had turned right, the detective went down a dark street and immediately came under fire. The undercover detective wasn't hit, but his car was riddled with bullets, police said.

Deputy District Attorney Robert Eacret said the Toyota had been parked on the side street with its lights off. After the shots were fired, the driver went onto westbound Jamacha Road and was pulled over by marked police units.

The front passenger, identified as Jones, fled on foot and was arrested three days later.

The Toyota's three other occupants — including Hooker — were taken into custody after a gun was found in the back seat, authorities said. Attempted murder charges against Hooker were dismissed.

Judge Leo Valentine Jr. said whether or not Jones knew a police officer was following him or thought it was a rival gang member, it didn't give him the right to shoot at another vehicle.