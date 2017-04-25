SD Sheriff's search for ATM skimmer in 4S Ranch

4S RANCH (KUSI) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department was asking the public Tuesday to help identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to ATM skimming in 4S Ranch.
The suspect captured on surveillance video is wanted on of installing a skimming device in an ATM outside Point Loma Credit Union in the 10000 block of Craftsman Way at the 4S Commons Shopping Center in 4S Ranch.
The device was discovered on March 25 when a customer's card almost got stuck in the ATM. The customer alerted the bank's manager. A cover plate or skimmer was found taped on top of the card slot and money dispenser.
A skimmer is a device that mimics an ATM card reader to steal data. It duplicates your card, which is then used for purchases without you even knowing it.
If you use this ATM in 4S Ranch, check your bank and credit card statements for fraudulent charges.
For more safety tips, follow us on NIXLE.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.
