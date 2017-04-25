Mayor's budget proposal: A beginning to end homelessness?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego's efforts to end homelessness has been less than spectacular over the years. The city lags far behind other cities that have solved their homeless problem.

Some of those cities have reduced their homeless population by 70 percent, while San Diego's population has increased.

Those who have attempted to deal with this problem have been talking about it for a generation, saying it's a very complicated issue, but is it really that complicated?

It seems to be a rather simple solution: Build permanent housing. That's what other cities have done and what San Diego has not done.

The city has been spending on providing supportive services, which is the county's job. The city's job is to provide housing.

"We have put a lot into affordable housing. We just haven't focused on permanent supportive housing. Four years ago, no one was talking about permanent supportive housing which is a lower entry not just affordable housing," said Kris Michell, with San Diego Downtown Partnership.

Four years ago, the homeless population was expanding and the city relied more and more on private organizations to pick up the slack, while it remained focused on supportive services, not permanent housing.

"What we need is a lot of permanent housing. That's what we need and that's housing first," Michell said.

According to Michell, the city, ironically, is just not well equipped to provide supportive services.

"The not-for-profit arena can do this exceeding well because they're better at managing. Just because we provide the house doesn't mean we need to case manage and care for folks," Michell said.

It's not like the city can't provide homeless housing. The Alpha Project, a nonprofit, has a new 230-unit building downtown strictly for the homeless and has more than 1,100 names on its waiting list.

What's lacked is the political will. There have been several plans to end homelessness over the years, but none have been implemented.

To his credit, the mayor said the homeless in his number one social service priority.

"Just because you don't see the city, doesn't mean that the city is not participating because a lot of this, including affordable housing, is because we need housing of all types," Michell said.

The partnership supports the mayor's ballot measure to expand the Convention Center, which includes $10 million a year for the homeless.

The homeless are finally getting some attention.

"I'm encouraged for the first time that I see folks all saying how can we solve this, where before five years ago, We were one of the first big organizations even talking about it," Michell said.

While the mayor's ballot measure offers a beginning to end homelessness, it's a heavy lift. It's a tax requiring a two-thirds vote and the election comes just days after the hike in the gas tax.

What happens to the homeless if it fails?