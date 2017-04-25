Vandalism, harassment targeting Jews up 86 percent this year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Acts of vandalism, harassment and threats are on the rise against Jewish people.

A new study released this week by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) confirms what many Jewish communities around the country already know, that hostile acts meant to frighten and intimidate are on the rise.

A Jewish cemetery vandalized in Saint Louis, bomb threats made against Jewish community centers, these are just some of the acts of aggression aims at Jews.

According to new data released by the ADL, in San Diego the Lawrence Family Community Center in La Jolla received four separate threats this year. No explosives were found, but each time, the center had to be evacuated.

The ADL said assaults, vandalism and harassment targeting Jews and Jewish institutions spiked by 86 percent in the first quarter of the year.

It's part of a trend, evident in the previous year when there was a 34 percent increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents, which a third of those acts occurring in November and December.

"These things don't just happen overnight. There's 86 percent of them happening in one instant. It's taken us a long time to get here, right? And things can spark and cause a flurry of activity, but it takes a long time to move out of this and move away from it. It's not gonna take one great speech on Holocaust Remembrance Day to unite the country. It's going to take action, policies, and time and effort to pull us away from the divisiveness we've seen across the country," said Liran Braude, the ADL Associate Regional Director.

Local and national ADL leaders said the rise in anti-Semitic incidents need to be seen in the activity by white supremacists.

What is extremely troubling is a very sharp rise in the number of anti-Semitic incidents affecting our school-age population.

From 2015 to 2016, the ADL numbers showed an astounding 106 percent increase in anti-Jewish acts, occurring in elementary, middle and high schools.