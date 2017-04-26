Strong winds could make driving difficult Wednesday - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Strong winds could make driving difficult Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Gusty winds are expected to develop in the mountains and deserts of San Diego County Wednesday and offshore.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and deserts will extend from 1 p.m. today to 3 a.m. Thursday. A small craft advisory for areas 30 to 60 nautical miles out from San Mateo Point to the border will run from 3 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible in the mountains and deserts throughout the advisory period. Offshore, winds of 15 to 20 knots and occasional gusts to 35 knots are expected through Friday night.

Forecasters anticipated peak wind gusts Wednesday would be 17 mph in San Diego; 18 mph in Escondido and the Miramar area; 20 mph in Oceanside; 22 mph in Ramona; 23 mph in Alpine; 32 mph on Palomar Mountain; 49 mph in Julian; 55 mph in Borrego Springs; and 61 mph on Mount Laguna.

"Strong northwest flow aloft will combine with tightening pressure gradients at the surface to produce gusty westerly winds over portions of the mountains and deserts this afternoon through tonight," according to the weather service.

The winds may cause problems for drivers, especially those operating high-profile vehicles. Blowing sand and dust in the deserts may also cause visibility to drop to less than 3 miles. 

