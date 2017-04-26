Investigation underway into car-to-car shooting on Mount Hope-ar - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Investigation underway into car-to-car shooting on Mount Hope-area freeway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An investigation was underway Wednesday into a car-to-car shooting on a freeway connector near Mount Hope.

One of two men inside a vehicle described as a dark blue two-door pickup truck with large rims opened fire on the victim's Nissan Maxima on the ramp from northbound Interstate 805 to state Route 94 shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. No one was injured, but the victim's car was struck by gunfire.

The suspect vehicle was last seen headed east on state Route 94, according to the CHP.

The shooting prompted authorities to shut down the freeway transition, but it was reopened around 2:15 a.m., authorities said.

