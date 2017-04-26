Homeless encampment in Grantville threatens San Diego River

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City officials, staffers and volunteers began cleanup Wednesday of what used to be an illegal homeless encampment along the San Diego River.

The River Park Coalition and Councilmember Scott Sherman began cleaning the polluted site in Grantville at 8 a.m. Monday. The encampment had been cleared out last week. Authorities said they found stolen items, including a functioning bicycle chop shop and massive amounts of trash at the nearly one-acre encampment.

Because of the encampment's location to the San Diego River, experts are concerned how it may affect the river's ecosystem.