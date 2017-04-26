SDPD continues to struggle to recruit officers, report finds - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDPD continues to struggle to recruit officers, report finds

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Despite ongoing efforts to recruit officers for the San Diego Police Department, there continues to be a gap between the number of officers allowed in the department's budget and the number of officers actually on the force, according to a report scheduled to be delivered to a City Council committee Wednesday.

The report, which will be presented to the council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee, says that as of April 10, the budgeted number of sworn police officers was 2,039, while the actual number was 1,838 — a deficit of 201. The city has attempted to improve the compensation for San Diego police officers in effort to increase recruitment. 

In a similar report at about this time last year, the difference was also about 200 officers. In 2015, the shortage was about 160.

The ranks of those actually employed by the San Diego Police Department includes 44 recruits in the academy and 52 recent graduates who are in field-training, according to the report.

The stubborn problem is the result of years of poaching of SDPD officers by other law enforcement agencies and a large number of experienced officers reaching retirement age. More recently, societal issues — including high-profile police shootings — have dissuaded many younger people from pursuing a career in police work, according to SDPD officials.

Since the start of the current fiscal year last July 1, 125 officers have left the department, with at least 15 going to another law enforcement agency, according to the report. Another 20 applicants who were given conditional job offers or were in the process of completing the background investigation to become San Diego police officers opted out in order to join another department. The current attrition rate is 13 officers a month.    

City officials several years ago began offering inducements to stay, such as raising uniform allowances that provided greater take-home pay.

In 2015, a five-year contract between the city and San Diego Police Officers Association took effect that will raise salaries by 3.3 percent in each of the final two years. The first three years provided increased city health benefit contributions and holiday pay.

The news was much better among dispatchers, who not long ago faced a staffing shortage that required 911 operators to work substantial amounts of overtime and delayed call responses. The report says only three of the Communications Division's 133 jobs are vacant.

Of 557 civilian positions in the SDPD, 47 are vacant, the report says.  

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.