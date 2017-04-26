Fire at assisted-living home in Otay Mesa sends five to hospital - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fire at assisted-living home in Otay Mesa sends five to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —  A fire of unknown origin damaged a licensed Otay Mesa board-and-care home Wednesday and sent five people to a hospital.

The blaze in the 1000 block of Darwin Place erupted shortly after 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. It took crews just under 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, SDFRD Capt. Shannon Mueller said.

A person trying to assist in evacuating people before firefighters arrived and four residents were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to SDFRD Chief Steve Salaz. A sixth person was injured but was not transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was not known. 

The cause was believed to be accidental but the investigation was ongoing, Salaz said. 

