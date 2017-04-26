Car leads police on pursuit on SR-67 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Car leads police on pursuit on SR-67

RAMONA (KUSI) — An armed-robbery suspect fled a traffic stop Wednesday and led officers on a meandering road chase from southeast San Diego to Ramona before a tire-shredding spike strip finally forced him to pull over and surrender.

The pursuit began about 12:30 p.m., when National City police spotted the wanted man and tried to pull him over, NCPD public-affairs Sgt. Chris Sullivan said.

The driver, whose name was not immediately available, refused to yield and fled to the north on Interstate 805, state Route 163 and I-15. Reaching Scripps Ranch, the suspect exited the latter freeway and sped off to the east on Pomerado Road and Scripps Poway Parkway.

National City police tailed the motorist as he turned onto SR-67 and traveled to the north through eastern Poway, then east past Mount Woodson Country Club.

Moments later, the fleeing man, his car disabled from running over the spike-covered metal band thrown in his path by sheriff's deputies, slowed and pulled to a stop near Kay Dee Lane.

After hesitating for several minutes as police faced him down with guns drawn and a service dog ready to charge, the man exited his silver sedan with his hands up, followed officers' commands to lie face down on the roadside and was taken into custody.

