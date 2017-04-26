Ocean Beach Town Council meets to discuss how water emergencies are handled

OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) — A battle between the San Diego Fire Department and the Lifeguard Union took place Wednesday night at the Ocean Beach Town Council meeting.

The meeting was held to address recent policy changes that affect how water distress calls are handled by the city.

Lifeguards contend that the change adds an unnecessary step, slowing down the lifeguards' emergency response time.

Gretchen Kinney Newsom, President of the Ocean Beach Town Council, invited San Diego Fire Department Chief Brian Fennessy to Wednesday's meeting, but he was unable to attend due to pending legal matters.

"As you may or may not be aware, the California Teamsters Local 911 (Local 911) represents members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Lifeguard Services Division and they have filed a grievance related to the SDFD routing of 911 calls. The grievance will be heard by the San Diego City Council in the near future. To ensure that the City and Local 911 both receive a fair hearing before the City Council, it is important that I refrain from discussing the issues related to the grievance until the City Council has heard and decided the matter ... " Chief Fennessy said in a letter about the meeting.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, Wednesday night's agenda was not amended to reflect that the fire chief wouldn't be able to come.

SDFD released the following statement regarding Wednesday's meeting and the misinformation that Chief Fennessy would be at the meeting.

" ... to reiterate as we have stated many times, 911 emergency calls for service within the City of San Diego are first received by the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The SDPD is the designated Primary Safety Answering Point (PSAP) in the jurisdiction where the caller is at the time of the call. The SDPD dispatchers screen all 911 calls to determine whether they need to be transferred to the SDFD Emergency Command & Data Center (Fire) or the SDFD Lifeguard Services Division Dispatch Center. SDPD dispatchers are trained and have considerable experience in transferring the very few inland water rescue calls that may occur each year to the SDFD ECDC and the much larger percentage of all other water rescues being transferred to Lifeguard dispatch."

SDFD also stated that as soon as the grievance has been resolved with California Teamsters Local 911, Chief Fennessy is committed to meeting with the OBTC on this issue.

