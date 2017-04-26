San Diego County Salute to Education Scholarship Announcement Ce - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego County Salute to Education Scholarship Announcement Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Ford Dealers hosted the San Diego County Salute to Education Scholarship Announcement Ceremony Wednesday at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park.

According to SaluteToEducation.com, this is a corporate-sponsored program that enhances educational opportunities within the community by awarding scholarships to senior high school students.

The purpose of the San Diego County Salute to Education program is to encourage students to continue their educations by awarding them with scholarships upon graduation from high school. The program recognizes students for their personal achievement and service to the community and school.

This year the San Diego County Salute to Education program will award a minimum of $150,000 in scholarships to San Diego County senior high school students.

In addition, one scholarship recipient will receive a new Ford Focus, Fusion, Mustang or Escape.

This year's winners

  1. Sagal Abdullahi: Crawford High School - Education
  2. Sumeya Abubakar: Crawford High School - Mathematics
  3. Tia Abusham: Valhalla High School - Foreign Language
  4. Fartun Adan: Hoover High School - Social Science
  5. Anger Agoth: Granite Hills High School - Computer Science/Technology
  6. Noorhan Amani: Mt. Everest Academy - Science
  7. Trevor Anderson: Escondido High School - Medical
  8. Elisha Aquino: Mira Mesa High School - Mathematics
  9. Evan Arnold: Coronado High School - Science
  10. Kealia Attaway: Hilltop High School - Medical
  11. Ma Aye: Crawford High School - Medical
  12. Jonathan Bao: Westview High School - Medical
  13. Shelby Becker: Valley Center High School - Language Arts
  14. Claudia Bobadilla: Bonita Vista High School - Foreign Language
  15. Rio Castro Gordon: Rancho Buena Vista High School - Business Management/Administration
  16. Yareli Cervantes Perez: Preuss School UCSD - Social Science
  17. Carla Chehadeh: University City High School - Medical
  18. Tuesday Christopher: Ramona High School - Athletics
  19. Brooke Clark: Valley Center High School - Athletics
  20. Joshua Cloud: Steele Canyon High School - Arts
  21. Reagan Cloutier: Del Norte High School - Medical
  22. Allyza Columna: Morse High School - Education
  23. Lilliana Conradi: Olympian High School - Medical
  24. Makenzie Crouder: Christian High School - Performing Arts
  25. Owen Cruise: Mt. Carmel High School - Computer Science/Technology
  26. Ruby Cuarao: Grossmont Middle College High School - Foreign Language
  27. Kathleen Cummings: Escondido Charter High School - Education
  28. Jacqueline Dang: Madison High School - Medical
  29. Olivia Dang: Carlsbad High School - Education
  30. Monica Diaz: Hilltop High School - Foreign Language
  31. Gerald Diep-Tran: Mission Hills High School - Computer Science/Technology
  32. Kathy Doan: Preuss School UCSD - Medical
  33. Nhi Duong: Crawford High School - General
  34. Carly Dvorak: Rancho Buena Vista High School - Medical
  35. Perla Echeverria: San Diego High International Studies - Foreign Language
  36. Bryan Esperanza: Sweetwater High School - Mathematics
  37. Nicole Estess: Canyon Crest Academy - Business Management/Administration
  38. Deeqa Farah: Crawford High School - Education
  39. Mary Kathryn Fellios: Francis Parker School - Science
  40. Dana Fennell: Cathedral Catholic High School - Athletics
  41. Aaron Ferguson: Valley Center High School - Computer Science/Technology
  42. Kathryn Flinn: Ramona High School - Vocational/Technical
  43. Ally Fordham: Granite Hills High School - Athletics
  44. Jennifer Fox: Valhalla High School - Medical
  45. Alice Franko: Valley Center High School - Arts
  46. Dakota Freaner: Guajome Park Academy - Athletics
  47. Erin Fuller: San Dieguito Academy - Science
  48. Agnes Garcia: Serra High School - General
  49. Victoria Garcia: Chula Vista High School - Vocational/Technical
  50. Mylani Garduno: Ramona High School - Business Management/Administration
  51. Dominic Garza: Steele Canyon High School - Mathematics
  52. Mark-yves Gaunin: Mar Vista High School - Mathematics
  53. Cole Giles: Rancho Bernardo High School - Business Management/Administration
  54. Andrew Gladkowski: Mission Vista High School - Automotive
  55. Carmen Gonzalez: El Camino High School - Social Science
  56. Cristopher Guerrero: Sweetwater High School - Medical
  57. Nhan Ha: Crawford High School - General
  58. Edward Han: Westview High School - Science
  59. Miranda Hernandez: Academy of Our Lady of Peace - Athletics
  60. Alexia Holaday: West Hills High School - Social Science
  61. Milla Hollmen: San Pasqual High School - Medical
  62. Carl Hughes: Vista High School - Business Management/Administration
  63. Destin Iracheta: Madison High School - Athletics
  64. Olia Javidi: Francis Parker School - Building Design/Construction
  65. Olivia Jensen: Ramona High School - Medical
  66. Mark Kang: Rancho Bernardo High School - Business Management/Administration
  67. Madhumita Kannan: Rancho Bernardo High School - Computer Science/Technology
  68. Sophia Kazmierowicz: Canyon Crest Academy - Mathematics
  69. Ryan Kenney: St. Augustine High School - Medical
  70. Kaitlyn Khayat: San Marcos High School - Performing Arts
  71. Brianna Kimari: Patrick Henry High School - General
  72. Merveille Kouekabakilaho: Hoover High School - Education
  73. Piper Langer Weida: Poway High School - Science
  74. Esther Lapite: Poway High School - Social Science
  75. Christina Le: Preuss School UCSD - Arts
  76. Gabriella Leibowitz: Francis Parker School - Arts
  77. Isaac Lickona: River Valley Charter School - Science
  78. Tyler Liebentritt: Carlsbad High School - General
  79. Jason Lopez: Madison High School - Athletics
  80. Nikki Lucchese: Ramona High School - Medical
  81. Mary Maas: Torrey Pines High School - Athletics
  82. William Maas: Sage Creek High School - Athletics
  83. Srinidhi Malavalli: Westview High School - Building Design/Construction
  84. Ilona Malinovska: El Camino High School - Medical
  85. Lesly Marrero: Oceanside High School - Medical
  86. Grace Martineau: Valley Center High School - Education
  87. James Melkonian: Sage Creek High School - Computer Science/Technology
  88. Carly Mendoza: Madison High School - Athletics
  89. Grace Miller: Christian High School - Social Science
  90. Ariana Morales: Mission Vista High School - Education
  91. Paloma Moreno: Hilltop High School - Science
  92. Raymond Mosko: San Dieguito Academy - Science
  93. Victoria Munoz: Madison High School - General
  94. Brandon Nguyen: Westview High School - Science
  95. Tung Nguyen: Patrick Henry High School - Medical
  96. Sophia Ohannessian: Poway High School - Performing Arts
  97. Rylee Olson: La Jolla High School - Athletics
  98. Andrew Oskanian: El Cajon Valley High School - Science
  99. Shibangi Pal: Westview High School - Medical
  100. Karina Pastrana: Crawford High School - Medical
  101. Rebecca Perez: Scripps Ranch High School - Social Science
  102. Andrew Pettit: Coronado High School - Business Management/Administration
  103. Rebecca Pierce: Academy of Our Lady of Peace - Medical
  104. Gillian Quiros: Oceanside High School - Mathematics
  105. Ashwath Radhachandran: Scripps Ranch High School - Science
  106. Atiyyijah Ramsey: Mount Miguel High School - Medical
  107. Meghana Reddy: Francis Parker School - General
  108. Crystal Reynoso-Figueroa: Mission Hills High School - Computer Science/Technology
  109. Shelby Rice: Valley Center High School - Performing Arts
  110. Jessica Rinder: West Hills High School - Medical
  111. Juan Riojas: Oceanside High School - Social Science
  112. Celestial Rodriguez: Mission Vista High School - General
  113. Gabrielle Root: Helix Charter High School - Science
  114. Cinthia Ross: Poway High Schoo - Computer Science/Technology
  115. Natalie Ruybal: Preuss School UCSD - Arts
  116. Nathaniel Sabbara: Valley Center High School - Business Management/Administration
  117. Sage Salacup: Christian High School - Athletics
  118. Lauren Salaiz: Otay Ranch High School - Athletics
  119. Sherrie Sales: Mira Mesa High School - Performing Arts
  120. Kiara Samala: Hilltop High School - General
  121. Kathy Sanchez: Chula Vista High School - Computer Science/Technology
  122. Elena Scott: Pacific Ridge School - Language Arts
  123. Lamees Sharif: El Cajon Valley High School - Medical
  124. Meilynn Shi: Westview High School - Language Arts
  125. Jordyn Silverstone: Scripps Ranch High School - Business Management/Administration
  126. Chloe Smithey: Granite Hills High School - Medical
  127. Juan Soberanes: Vista High School - Computer Science/Technology
  128. Santhar Sophan: Crawford High School - Computer Science/Technology
  129. Trevor South: St. Augustine High School - Business Management/Administration
  130. Cameron Spitzer: Granite Hills High School - Education
  131. Arina Stadnyk: Point Loma High School - Foreign Language
  132. Heezy Suh: Canyon Crest Academy - General
  133. Aaron Tanaka: Canyon Crest Academy - Social Science
  134. Diana Tereshenko: Westview High School - Business Management/Administration
  135. Lisa Than: Crawford High School - Language Arts
  136. Jacob Toney: Rancho Buena Vista High School - General
  137. Isabel Torres: Del Norte High School - Education
  138. Duyen Tran: Crawford High School - Mathematics
  139. Philip Tran: Crawford High School - Education
  140. Jonathan Truong: Valhalla High School - Performing Arts
  141. Tammy Truong: Vista High School - Medical
  142. Samuel Van Gundy: Vista High School - Business Management/Administration
  143. Adrianna Vilaysith: Crawford High School - General
  144. Michael Visco: Mission Vista High School - Mathematics
  145. Daniella Walter: Canyon Crest Academy - Science
  146. Hayley Weber: Ramona High School - Performing Arts
  147. Garrett Weir: Mt. Carmel High School - Performing Arts
  148. Alexander Welch: Hilltop High School - Athletics
  149. Laine West: Valley Center High School - Performing Arts
  150. Trevor White: Ramona High School - Athletics
  151. Jessica Xu: Maranatha Christian Schools - Arts
  152. Sai Yandapalli: Mira Mesa High School - Computer Science/Technology
  153. Warda Yousif: Granite Hills High School - Arts
  154. Andrew Zhang: Westview High School - Athletics
  155. Rene Zuniga: Hilltop High School - Social Science

