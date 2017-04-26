SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Ford Dealers hosted the San Diego County Salute to Education Scholarship Announcement Ceremony Wednesday at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park.

According to SaluteToEducation.com, this is a corporate-sponsored program that enhances educational opportunities within the community by awarding scholarships to senior high school students.

The purpose of the San Diego County Salute to Education program is to encourage students to continue their educations by awarding them with scholarships upon graduation from high school. The program recognizes students for their personal achievement and service to the community and school.

This year the San Diego County Salute to Education program will award a minimum of $150,000 in scholarships to San Diego County senior high school students.

In addition, one scholarship recipient will receive a new Ford Focus, Fusion, Mustang or Escape.

This year's winners