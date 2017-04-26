San Diego Police Department utilizing new technology to help fig - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Police Department utilizing new technology to help fight crime

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department is touting the addition of two new tools to help fight crime.

Wireless networks, the kind which we use every day with our smart phones, are going to make operations a lot more efficient for San Diego's police helicopters.

All four of the police department's helicopters will be flying high with new communications technology.

AT&T is equipping each chopper with the high-speed internet connections that will allow pilots in the air to connect directly to the dispatchers on the ground. Instead of trading information over a radio, critical data will be conveyed wirelessly by showing up on a tablet.

The chopper can find the location more quickly, and even help on calls when all ground units aren't available.

Another technology program that's being used by the police department will detect and identify the location of gunfire.
  

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.