San Diego Police Department utilizing new technology to help fight crime

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department is touting the addition of two new tools to help fight crime.

Wireless networks, the kind which we use every day with our smart phones, are going to make operations a lot more efficient for San Diego's police helicopters.

All four of the police department's helicopters will be flying high with new communications technology.

AT&T is equipping each chopper with the high-speed internet connections that will allow pilots in the air to connect directly to the dispatchers on the ground. Instead of trading information over a radio, critical data will be conveyed wirelessly by showing up on a tablet.

The chopper can find the location more quickly, and even help on calls when all ground units aren't available.

Another technology program that's being used by the police department will detect and identify the location of gunfire.

