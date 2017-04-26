San Diego Education Association holds town hall meeting to discuss recent budget cuts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Unified School board members are continuing to feel the backlash of recent decisions.

Wednesday’s meeting will be the first in a series of town halls this week where staff and parents are planning to give trustees a piece of their mind.

This issue came up during last night's school board meeting, where hundreds packed into the district headquarters complaining about the board's recent decisions.

Parents and educators are holding town hall meetings with Superintendent Marten and every school board member in response to recent layoffs.

Many mentioned the fact that Superintendent Cindy Marten is increasingly trying to make the district more inclusive of students by doing what they consider political moves. Such as bringing Islamic curriculum into the classroom and boycotting contractors who work on president trump's border wall.

But they consider these moves hypocritical, criticizing the district for neglecting its own budget, employees and as a result its student’s education.

Board vice president Kevin Bieser is Wednesday's town hall trustee and he's expected to hear sentiments from many, including one from San Diego Education Association president Lindsey Burningham

San Diego Education Association (SDEA) is an educator-led, democratic union made up of more than 6,500 educators in San Diego Unified School District.

The goal is for the school board to know how laying off nearly 1,000 educators and making other slash-and-burn cuts effect our schools.

So, consider this a listening session. This is not like Tuesday's meeting where the board calls the shots.

These folks say they are running tonight's meeting and they want to board to know not only how they feel, but that they're being held accountable for their decisions.



