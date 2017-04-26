Mayor Kevin Faulconer launches initiative towards 100 percent re - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayor Kevin Faulconer launches initiative towards 100 percent renewable energy

Posted: Updated:
Mayor Faulconer joins launch of nationwide energy coalition Mayor Faulconer joins launch of nationwide energy coalition

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has joined three other mayors in an initiative launched by the Sierra Club Wednesday to convince other U.S. mayors to adopt a goal of moving to 100 percent renewable energy.

San Diego targets 2035 as the goal to have entirely renewable energy. 25 other cities have joined San Diego in their 100 percent goal.

Philip Levine, Jackie Biskupski and Stephen Benjamin, the mayors of Miami Beach, Salt Lake City and Columbia, South Carolina, are the other co- chairs.

``Clean energy isn't just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do,'' Faulconer said.

``In San Diego, we brought business and environmental groups together to advance a goal of 100 percent renewable energy,'' the mayor said. ``Since then, San Diego has become the nation's top-ranking city in solar energy capacity.''

He said ``going green'' not only supports clean air and water, but boosts the 21st century economy.

``It makes sense for mayors across the country to work together because when we talk about the future of our planet, we're talking about the future of
our communities,'' Faulconer said. ``As a city known around the world for its beautiful environment, we look forward to showing the world how to protect it.''

Philip Levine, Jackie Biskupski and Stephen Benjamin -- the mayors of Miami Beach, Salt Lake City and Columbia, South Carolina -- are the other co- chairs.
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.