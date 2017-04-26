San Diego-based USS Dewey safely recovers entire crew from crashed helicopter near Guam

GUAM (KUSI) — The San Diego-based USS Dewey (DDG 105) safely recovered the entire crew of a crashed helicopter off the coast of Guam.

According to the Commander Naval Air Forces, the incident occurred as the MH-60R helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 78, currently embarked aboard Dewey, was conducting routine flight operations.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The crew is being assessed by the medical team on board Dewey and there are no apparent injuries at this time.

Dewey and embarked HSM 78, along with USS Sterett (DDG 104) and embarked HSM 49, are currently deployed as a part of the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group (SAG) and departed San Diego for the Western Pacific Mar. 31.