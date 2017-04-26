Coastal rail closure this weekend, minor SPRINTER delays possible

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — The San Diego coastal rail corridor will experience a rail closure this weekend, April 29-30.

This closure is due to ongoing infrastructure improvements along the railroad right-of-way.

During the closure there will be no COASTER, Metrolink, or Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service in San Diego County. Additionally, SPRINTER service between Coast Highway Station and Oceanside Transit Center (OTC) will be replaced with a shuttle service. SPRINTER passengers may experience minor delays along the inland corridor.

SPRINTER passengers departing from and traveling between the affected stations should arrive ten minutes before their scheduled departure in order to allow time for the connecting shuttle. Passengers traveling to OTC should add an additional ten minutes to their estimated final arrival time.

Passengers should be aware that on Friday night, Amtrak 592, scheduled to depart southbound out of Oceanside at 10:19 p.m., will be cancelled.

No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections.

Rail service will re-open for regularly scheduled service in time for the Monday morning commute. Passengers should note that trains on the coastal corridor may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday.

While no passenger rail service will be available during this closure, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail at non-specified times. Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.

Customers are urged to plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements. For trip planning assistance customers can contact NCTD Customer Service at 760-966-6500, or visit GoNCTD.com. To learn more about additional planned closures, visit: GoNCTD.com/CoasterClosure