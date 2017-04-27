Gusty winds subside as temperatures warm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Breezy but comfortable weather is expected to continue Thursday.

Winds off the coast will continue to create choppy waters. A small craft advisory has been extended until 5 a.m. Saturday. The mountains and deserts will see gusty winds in the 20 to 30 miles per hour range.

High pressure begins to build Thursday evening, allowing warmer weather to develop over the weekend and next week.

Thursday's high temperatures are expected to be 73 degrees along the coast, 78 degrees inland, 67 degrees in the mountains and 92 degrees for the deserts.