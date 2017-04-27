San Diego restaurants participate in 11th annual 'Dining Out for - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego restaurants participate in 11th annual 'Dining Out for Life'

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - The 11th annual Dining Out For Life fundraiser, which supports HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs at San Diego's LGBT Community Center, is scheduled Thursday in San Diego.

Around 75 participating restaurants, bars, coffeehouses and nightclubs will donate to the center between 25 percent and 100 percent of proceeds from breakfast, lunch, dinner, or coffee and cocktail purchases.

Some of the eateries on the list include Burger Lounge locations in Hillcrest and Kensington, Carnitas Snack Shack in North Park, DiMille's Italian Restaurant in Normal Heights, Lotus Thai locations in downtown and Hillcrest, Tiger!Tiger! in North Park and Uptown Tavern in Hillcrest. 

A full list of participating restaurants is online at diningoutforlife.com/sandiego/restaurants.

Dining Out for Life events take place in more than 50 cities across North America.

