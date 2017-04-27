Two Special-Ops soldiers killed fighting ISIS in Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN (KUSI) - Two service members were killed Thursday during a joint operation in the Achin District of Afghanistan, a Pentagon spokesperson told CNN Thursday.

The two Special Operation soldiers were killed and a third soldier was injured in the Nangarhar Province while working with Afghan forces to target ISIS, according to Navy Capt. Jeff Davis. The third soldier's wounds are not considered life-threatening.

The soldiers who died were :

Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, who was assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, who was assigned to Company D, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and stationed at Fort Benning.

Rodgers was born on Aug. 22, 1994 in Normal, Illinois. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army from his hometown of Bloomington, Illinois, August 2013, and completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, as an infantryman. After graduating from the Basic Airborne Course, he was assigned to the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1, also at Fort Benning. Rodgers graduated from RASP 1 and was then assigned to Company C, 3rd Bn., 75th Ranger Regiment where he served as a machine gunner, semi-automatic gunner, gun team leader and Ranger team leader. This was Rodgers third deployment to Afghanistan.



Thomas was born on Aug. 25, 1993 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army from his hometown of Kettering, Ohio, in February 2012, and completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, as an Infantryman. After graduating from the Basic Airborne Course there, he was assigned to the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1 also at Fort Benning. Thomas graduated from RASP 1 and was then assigned to Company D, 3rd Bn., 75th Ranger Regiment where he served as an automatic rifleman, grenadier, and an anti-armor specialist. This was his third deployment to Afghanistan.

The site was the target of many joint U.S.-Afghan counterterrorism missions. It was the location where the United States dropped the "Mother of all Bombs" earlier this month, killing Nearly 100 ISIS fighters. Another U.S. soldier was killed fighting ISIS in the same region this month.

There are currently about 8,400 U.S. troops fighting in Afghanistan.