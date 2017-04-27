Police seek three carjackers who pistol-whipped man in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - San Diego police sought two men and a woman Thursday who carjacked and pistol-whipped a motorist in Barrio Logan.

The victim had just gotten out of his blue 1996 Toyota Corolla after parking alongside the 2800 block of Main Street around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when the three gun-wielding suspects walked up and pushed him back into the car. One of the suspects hit the victim in the head with a gun, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspects made a demand, pushed the victim out of his car then sped off west on Main Street, according to the officer.

The victim told police he did not know his license plate number because the car had been bought and sold several times, but not registered, Buttle said.