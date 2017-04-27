Police seek three carjackers who pistol-whipped man in Barrio Lo - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police seek three carjackers who pistol-whipped man in Barrio Logan

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - San Diego police sought two men and a woman Thursday who carjacked and pistol-whipped a motorist in Barrio Logan.

The victim had just gotten out of his blue 1996 Toyota Corolla after parking alongside the 2800 block of Main Street around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when the three gun-wielding suspects walked up and pushed him back into the car. One of the suspects hit the victim in the head with a gun, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The suspects made a demand, pushed the victim out of his car then sped off west on Main Street, according to the officer.

The victim told police he did not know his license plate number because the car had been bought and sold several times, but not registered, Buttle said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.