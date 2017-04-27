Police seek three carjackers who pistol-whipped man in Barrio Logan

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
CORONADO (KUSI) — The Navy's latest destroyer entered service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel was named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq. The commissioning of the USS Rafael Peralta honors a 1997 Morse High School graduate who became a Marine sergeant. "To be complete, a ship requires three things,'' said Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps. ``The ship -- the hull, the su...More>>
The Navy's latest destroyer entered service Saturday during a ceremony in Coronado, where the vessel was named in memory of a Marine from San Diego who was killed in action in 2004 in Fallujah, Iraq.More>>
San Diego Sheriff's deputies were investigating Friday a truck that matched the description of one involved in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in Encinitas two days ago, a sheriff's lieutenant says.More>>
A memorial workout in honor of fallen San Diego police Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman will be held Saturday at gyms across San Diego for the second year.More>>
Reince Priebus was ousted as White House Chief of Staff Friday and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelley was named as his replacement.More>>
A man who appeared to be armed with a handgun attempted a robbery Friday at a Jack in the Box drive-through window in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego, but was unsuccessful.More>>
Hannah arrived Thursday night and her rescuers were looking forward to Hannah's recovery and her new lease on life. But despite the best efforts of the Ruehle Foundation and the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, an infection was discovered in Hannah's leg wound.More>>
A 450-foot bridge designed to make it easier to cross from one side of the San Diego Zoo to the other is scheduled to open Friday.More>>
The death toll from an outbreak of hepatitis A that has stricken mostly homeless people in the San Diego region has climbed to eight, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday.More>>
A 3-month-old terrier found abandoned in Santee was recovering today from injuries to his snout, possibly caused by being bound by rubber bands or other material.More>>
