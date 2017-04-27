Carlsbad police seeking families who may be unaware victims of 2 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Carlsbad police seeking families who may be unaware victims of 2016 molestation case

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — Carlsbad police are seeking public help to find families who used the babysitting services of a woman arrested in a 2016 child molestation case.

Investigation into the child molestation case involving 22-year-old Brittney Lyon, AKA Lauren Allen, has led detectives to believe there are additional unidentified or unaware victims.

The City of Carlsbad Police Department is asking for the media and community’s help to find additional families that have used Lyon’s babysitting services.  The victims could be in regions outside San Diego including San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles. 

On July 5, 2016, investigators arrested Lyon on suspicion of eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts on children she was babysitting. 

Families who have used the babysitting websites www.care.com, www.sitter.com or www.sittercity.com are asked to look at the included photos to see if they hired Lyon as a sitter. On one site families may have hired Lyon while she was using the name Lauren Allen.

Related Link: Carlsbad couple accused of child molestation plead not guilty to 8 felony charges

Lyon, 23, is suspected of videotaping as her boyfriend, Samuel Cabrera Jr., also 23, allegedly molested two girls she was babysitting on multiple occasions over several months.

Lyon and Cabrera, who faces the same charges, are each jailed on $2.6 million bail. Both are due in court for a readiness conference June 13.

Anyone who had used Lyon as a babysitter or knows someone who did was asked to call Carlsbad police Detective Steve Stallman at (760) 931-2293.
 

