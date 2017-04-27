2017 Lakeside Rodeo kicks off

The 2017 Lakeside Rodeo is underway and the Good Morning San Diego team was front and center of all the action on Opening Day April 27. Events continue all weekend. For more information visit LakesideRodeo.com.
Two service members were killed Thursday during a joint operation in the Achin District if Afghanistan, a Pentagon spokesperson told CNN Thursday.More>>
Carlsbad police are seeking public help to find families who used the babysitting services of a woman arrested in a 2016 child molestation case.More>>
A 24-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of attempting to lure an 11-year-old he met online for sex.More>>
Breezy but comfortable weather is expected to continue Thursday.More>>
A battle between the San Diego Fire Department and the Lifeguard Union took place Wednesday night at the Ocean Beach Town Council meeting.More>>
San Diego police sought two men and a woman Thursday who carjacked and pistol-whipped a motorist in Barrio Logan.More>>
The 11th annual Dining Out For Life fundraiser, which supports HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs at San Diego's LGBT Community Center, is scheduled Thursday in San Diego.More>>
A pickup truck veered off Interstate 5 in Oceanside and onto the train tracks below, leaving the driver severely injured and Sprinter service suspended, authorities said.More>>
An ill sea lion rescued from a beach in Oceanside gave birth to a pup Wednesday at SeaWorld San Diego, according to the theme park.More>>
