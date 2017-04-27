Man flees from police prompting standoff in San Diego River - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man flees from police prompting standoff in San Diego River

Man flees from police prompting standoff in San Diego River

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man with a misdemeanor arrest warrant fled from police into the San Diego River Thursday, prompting an ongoing standoff. 

San Diego Police tried to apprehend the man in the 6300 block of Friars Road just after 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to police. The man fled and went into the San Diego River.

Police with "specialized gear" and San Diego lifeguards were working to apprehend the suspect as of 2:30 p.m.

The man had an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant. It was unclear what initially led police to approach the suspect in the first place. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

