Man who attempted to rob three businesses with meat cleaver pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A transient who threatened workers with a meat cleaver while trying to rob three downtown San Diego businesses in quick succession

pleaded guilty today to multiple charges, including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Richard Raymond Rivas, 53, carried out the non-injury series of would-be heists in the 500 block of C Street over a several-minute period beginning about 4 p.m. on April 10.

"The suspect entered three businesses in the area and attempted to take merchandise from each establishment without paying," said Officer John Buttle. "When employees confronted the suspect ... he produced a large meat cleaver and threatened (them)."

About five minutes after getting the first emergency call about the robberies, patrol officers located Rivas in the 1200 block of A Street and arrested him without incident.

Rivas, who told officers he lives at an East Village homeless shelter, faces up to 20 years and eight months in prison when he is sentenced May 24, said Deputy District Attorney James Koerber.