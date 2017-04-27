Women victimized by nude photo scandal say Congress/Military are - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Women victimized by nude photo scandal say Congress/Military aren't doing enough

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — A local former marine, who was one of several victims of a nude photo scandal that rocked the Marine Corps, held a press conference Thursday with her attorney.

Erika Butner along with Attorney Gloria Allred shared a letter that was sent to her from the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee. The letter was written in response to a request to allow victims of the scandal to testify.

An NCIS investigation was launched after nude photos of female Marines were leaked onto a public Facebook page called “Marines United” without their consent.

The Facebook page included images of fully or partially nude identified female military members as well as some unidentifiable women, and some obscene comments, officials told the AP.

New social media guidelines were created for military personnel but Allred says it is not enough. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

