MiraCosta College announces Transgender Scholarship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — MiraCosta College is the first in the United States to endow a scholarship for a student who identifies with the transgender community.

The endowed Trans* Pride Scholarship contributes to a large number of initiatives that MiraCosta College has in place to support and affirm sexual minorities. Each year, the fund will provide a $1,000 scholarship to a student.

"Anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression is welcome to attend — or work for — MiraCosta College," said Gender Sexuality Alliance Faculty Co-Adviser Steven Deineh.

Fundraising for the Trans* Pride Scholarship began in 2015. Created by a coalition of faculty, staff, and students concerned with traditional and historic barriers to higher education for transgender and gender nonconforming students, the scholarship will award $1,000 each year to a transgender or gender nonconforming student or active ally to this community.

Faculty, staff, students, members of the MiraCosta College Board of Trustees, and community supporters gave generously to the scholarship endowment. The Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) student club led a majority of the fundraising efforts with such events as their 6th Annual Queer Cupcake Party and their 3rd Annual Royal Drag Show.

Deineh stated, "While members of the LGBT community experience marginalization, this marginalization is experienced most greatly by members of the transgender and gender nonconforming communities. Scholarships and visible support for members of this at-risk community are critical right now as states like Indiana and North Carolina and highly visible government officials are disavowing the civil rights of transgender people under the auspices of religious freedom."

If you would like to give, or would like more information, please visit Giving.MiraCosta.edu or call 760.795.6777.

