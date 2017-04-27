Senators attend classified briefing on North Korea at the White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — A U.S. admiral is saying he's the one to blame over the recent confusion with the location of the USS Carl Vinson.

Remember last week when confusion ensued after the White House said the USS Carl Vinson was heading toward the Korean peninsula, confusion because it was actually headed in the other direction?

Wednesday, the Commander of the US Pacific Command said blame him for the misunderstanding.

"With regard to the Carl Vinson, that's my fault on the confusion and I'll take the hit for it. I made the decision to pull the Carl Vinson out of Singapore, truncate the exercise it was going to do south of Singapore, cancel its port visit to Australia and then proceed north. Where I failed was to communicate that adequately to the press and the media. So that is all on me,' Admiral Harry Harris said.

Admiral Harris went on to say the Vinson is now in the Philippine Sea, just east of Okinawa in striking range of North Korea if called upon to do that. He said he expects to continue to move North.

Also Wednesday, the White House took the unusual step of bussing the entire U.S. Senate to the White House for a briefing on North Korea.

For the most part, Senators aren't saying much about what was discussed.

"The timeline is getting shorter for them to develop a nuclear weapon that's deliverable here. And, they already have — through open-source reporting — you already know they have nuclear weapons. But, um, it was an OK briefing," said Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Wednesday's briefing was led by the president's National Security team, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.