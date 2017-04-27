Golf Tournament helps to raise funds for families of fallen police officers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Officers Association hosted its 9th Annual Widows and Orphans Fund Charity Golf Tournament Thursday at the Grand Del Mar Golf Club.

The organization helps provide monetary support to the families of fallen officers.

Recently, attacks on law enforcement officers across the country have been increasing.

So far in 2017, 40 peace officers nationwide have made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities — many from targeted attacks and shootings.

On July 28, 2016, San Diego lost one of our own heroes, Officer Jonathan "JD" DeGuzman when he was murdered on patrol in a Southcrest neighborhood. Officer DeGuzman joined the 32 San Diego police officers before him that laid down their lives protecting this city. This event comes just days before the start of National Peace Officer Memorial Month.

In the tragic event of an officer's death, the San Diego Police Officers Association (SDPOA) Widows & Orphans Fund provides monetary support to the officer's beneficiaries. When insurance and benefits can take months to process, the Widows & Orphans Fund is there immediately to provide support to the family. The fund also provides assistance to our members in the case they are faced with challenges following a serious injury in the line of duty or the loss of a spouse or child.

The San Diego Police Officers Association (SDPOA) is the only recognized bargaining unit for the over 1,850 members of the San Diego Police Department.