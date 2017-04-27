Golf Tournament helps to raise funds for families of fallen police officers

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
2017 AUDI A6 SUDAN 3.0T COMPETITION QUATTROMore>>
2017 AUDI A6 SUDAN 3.0T COMPETITION QUATTROMore>>
The San Diego Police Officers Association hosted its 9th Annual Widows and Orphans Fund Charity Golf Tournament Thursday at the Grand Del Mar Golf Club.More>>
The San Diego Police Officers Association hosted its 9th Annual Widows and Orphans Fund Charity Golf Tournament Thursday at the Grand Del Mar Golf Club.More>>
A local former marine, who was one of several victims of a nude photo scandal that rocked the Marine Corps, will hold a press conference Thursday with her attorney.More>>
A local former marine, who was one of several victims of a nude photo scandal that rocked the Marine Corps, will hold a press conference Thursday with her attorney.More>>
President Trump is creating an office at the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve accountability and protect whistle-blowers.More>>
President Trump is creating an office at the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve accountability and protect whistle-blowers.More>>
Carlsbad police are seeking public help to find families who used the babysitting services of a woman arrested in a 2016 child molestation case.More>>
Carlsbad police are seeking public help to find families who used the babysitting services of a woman arrested in a 2016 child molestation case.More>>
A California sea lion that gave birth at SeaWorld San Diego Wednesday after being rescued from a beach in Oceanside is doing better Thursday, park officials said.More>>
A California sea lion that gave birth at SeaWorld San Diego Wednesday after being rescued from a beach in Oceanside is doing better Thursday, park officials said.More>>
MiraCosta College is the first in the United States to endow a scholarship for a student who identifies with the transgender community.More>>
MiraCosta College is the first in the United States to endow a scholarship for a student who identifies with the transgender community.More>>
A man with for a misdemeanor warrant fled from police into the San Diego River Thursday, prompting an ongoing standoff.More>>
A man with a misdemeanor arrest warrant fled from police into the San Diego River Thursday, prompting an ongoing standoff.More>>
A transient who threatened workers with a meat cleaver while trying to rob three downtown San Diego businesses in quick succession pleaded guilty today to multiple charges, including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.More>>
A transient who threatened workers with a meat cleaver while trying to rob three downtown San Diego businesses in quick succession pleaded guilty today to multiple charges, including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.More>>