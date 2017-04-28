Public can tour Navy destroyer in San Diego this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey is scheduled to be open for public visits at Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego this

weekend.

The Arleigh Burke-class ship will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The 509-foot-long vessel, based in Hawaii, is named after Fleet Admiral William Frederick "Bull" Halsey Jr., one of the Navy's primary leaders in the Pacific during World War II.

The Navy said visitors will board on a first-come, first-served basis, may have to wait in line during peak hours and should expect a security screening.

It's suggested that members of the public carry with them as few items as possible and wear flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes. High-heeled shoes, flip-flops and attire like bathing suits will not be permitted.

The ship is not handicapped accessible and visitors must be in good physical condition to walk safely about the ship, and move up and down steep ladders, according to the Navy. Touring the ship may not be appropriate for small children or those with medical conditions that impede mobility.

Adult visitors will be required to show a valid U.S. state or federal government-issued photo identification card. Minors should be accompanied by an adult with photo ID.

Weapons, defensive chemicals or spray, flammable liquids, illegal drugs or paraphernalia, and large bags and backpacks will not be allowed on board, and there won't be a holding area for bikes or baby strollers.