The eve of President's Donald Trump's 100th day

With just hours to spare, Congress easily approved a short-term spending bill Friday that would prevent a partial federal shutdown over the weekend.More>>
The President of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund wrote a letter to the President of the San Diego Unified School District board this week opposing the board’s program intended to combat Islamophobia in schools.More>>
Saturday is President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. Although the marker is largely unofficial, it is a good time to reflect on what the President has accomplished thus far.More>>
Gusty winds are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County tonight and extend into the weekend.More>>
Emotions were high and voices were loud at a town hall meeting Thursday about massive teacher layoffs in San Diego schools.
At least 100 teachers were demanding answers from the school board and they weren't very happy with the response.
KUSI's Dan Plante was live with reaction.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey is scheduled to be open for public visits at Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego this weekend.More>>
A California sea lion that gave birth at SeaWorld San Diego Wednesday after being rescued from a beach in Oceanside is doing better Thursday, park officials said.More>>
MiraCosta College is the first in the United States to endow a scholarship for a student who identifies with the transgender community.More>>
A man with for a misdemeanor warrant fled from police into the San Diego River Thursday, prompting an ongoing standoff.More>>
A transient who threatened workers with a meat cleaver while trying to rob three downtown San Diego businesses in quick succession pleaded guilty today to multiple charges, including robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.More>>
