Paradise Hills standoff ends with domestic violence suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A domestic violence suspect believed to be armed with an assault rifle in Paradise Hills was in police custody Friday.

San Diego police responded to reports of a man with an AK-47 who had allegedly strangled a woman in the 5500 block of Allegany Street in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego around 9 a.m. Friday.

A standoff ended about an hour later, when the man emerged and was taken in to custody, according to SDPD.

Paramedics evaluated a woman and child for injuries. Neither was transported to the hospital.

No shots were fired in the incident.