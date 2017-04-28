Fashion Valley, UTC Apple stores robbed within 30 minutes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two Apple stores at two different San Diego malls were robbed of display items within 30 minutes of each other Friday, police said.

Thieves took about $20,000 in merchandise from an Apple store at the University Town Centre mall in La Jolla about 10:00 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego police. About 30 minutes later, three thieves, one armed with a knife, stole a dozen iPhones and four computers from an Apple store in Mission Valley Friday authorities reported.

The bandits — who appeared to be in their 20s and were wearing hooded jackets with the cowls pulled up over their heads — entered the store at the Fashion Valley mall about 10:30 a.m. and used the bladed tool to cut anti-theft cables attached to display merchandise, according to San Diego police.

After grabbing the electronics, the trio fled to a nearby parking lot and left the area in a silver four-door Chevrolet sedan, Officer Tony Martinez said.

It was unclear if the same individuals were suspected in both robberies.

Since the thieves apparently threatened no one with the knife, the crime was being investigated as a grand theft, not an armed robbery, Martinez said.