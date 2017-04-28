Fashion Valley, UTC Apple stores robbed within 30 minutes - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fashion Valley, UTC Apple stores robbed within 30 minutes

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two Apple stores at two different San Diego malls were robbed of display items within 30 minutes of each other Friday, police said. 

Thieves took about $20,000 in merchandise from an Apple store at the University Town Centre mall in La Jolla about 10:00 a.m. Friday, according to San Diego police. About 30 minutes later, three thieves, one armed with a knife, stole a dozen iPhones and four computers from an Apple store in Mission Valley Friday authorities reported.

The bandits — who appeared to be in their 20s and were wearing hooded jackets with the cowls pulled up over their heads — entered the store at the Fashion Valley mall about 10:30 a.m. and used the bladed tool to cut anti-theft cables attached to display merchandise, according to San Diego police. 

After grabbing the electronics, the trio fled to a nearby parking lot and left the area in a silver four-door Chevrolet sedan, Officer Tony Martinez said.

It was unclear if the same individuals were suspected in both robberies. 

Since the thieves apparently threatened no one with the knife, the crime was being investigated as a grand theft, not an armed robbery, Martinez said. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.