Man killed in fall from cliffs at Black's Beach identified

The President of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund wrote a letter to the President of the San Diego Unified School District board this week opposing the board’s program intended to combat Islamophobia in schools.More>>
Three thieves, one armed with a knife, stole a dozen iPhones and four computers from an Apple store in Mission Valley Friday.More>>
With just hours to spare, Congress easily approved a short-term spending bill Friday that would prevent a partial federal shutdown over the weekend.More>>
Saturday is President Donald Trump's 100th day in office. Although the marker is largely unofficial, it is a good time to reflect on what the President has accomplished thus far.More>>
Gusty winds are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County tonight and extend into the weekend.More>>
A 23-year-old man killed in a fall on the sand cliffs overlooking Black's Beach last week was publicly identified Friday.More>>
One of five men who allegedly carjacked and robbed a motorist at gunpoint in Vista was behind bars Friday, but the other four evaded capture.More>>
A domestic violence suspect believed to be armed with an assault rifle in Paradise Hills was in police custody Friday.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey is scheduled to be open for public visits at Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego this weekend.More>>
A California sea lion that gave birth at SeaWorld San Diego Wednesday after being rescued from a beach in Oceanside is doing better Thursday, park officials said.More>>
