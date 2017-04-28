Man killed in fall from cliffs at Black's Beach identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 23-year-old man killed in a fall on the sand cliffs overlooking Black's Beach last week was publicly identified Friday.

Haoran Li, a UC San Diego student, apparently slipped and fell while walking with a second student on the cliffs below the Torrey Pines Gliderport on the night of April 19, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office and fire officials.

Firefighters located Li by tracking the location of the cellphone his companion had used to call 911. The woman was rescued from an area about 50 to 75 feet below the top of the cliff, but Li, who had fallen 50 to 60 feet farther, died at the scene, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief David Connor told reporters.