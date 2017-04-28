Three separate crashes in Miramar leave two motorists with serio - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three separate crashes in Miramar leave two motorists with serious injuries

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two motorists in Miramar were left with serious injuries stemming from three separate crashes Friday.

The first crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. when a speeding motorcycle hit a vehicle stopped in traffic on westbound Miramar Road near Black Mountain Road, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez.

The 27-year-old rider suffered a fractured leg, but the other motorist was unhurt.

A similar, but unrelated, crash happened in the same area shortly afterward, according to the officer. Another speeding motorist rear-ended a vehicle, but neither driver was injured.

A third crash in which a car struck the center divider and caught fire on nearby Interstate 15 near Miramar Road was reported about half an hour later.

The driver suffered major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

That crash left two northbound lanes blocked and brought traffic to a standstill, according to the CHP. A SigAlert was issued, but the lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.