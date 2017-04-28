North Korean test missile explodes after launch

SEOUL (KUSI) — North Korea has unsuccessfully launched another test missile from the western part of the country according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile reportedly exploded over land, not reaching the Sea of Japan.

The missile didn't leave North Korean territory, US Navy Cmdr. Dave Benham said. This is one of several failed missile tests North Korea has launched in recent months since Donald Trump became President of the United States.

North Korea routinely test-fires a variety of ballistic missiles, despite United Nations prohibitions, as part of its push to develop a long-range ballistic missile capable of hitting U.S. shores.

While shorter-range missiles are somewhat routine, there is strong outside worry about each longer range North Korean ballistic test.

Saturday's launch comes at a point of particularly high tension. U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a hard line with Pyongyang and sent a U.S. aircraft supercarrier to Korean waters.