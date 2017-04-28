Man attempts to lure 11-year-old into having sex using Candid messaging app

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 24-year old San Diego man is now in federal custody, accused of using the internet to lure an 11-year-old girl into having sex.

This is a story that illustrates the dangers of the internet and how easy it is for children to be victimized by predators on the internet.

The internet app is called "Candid," and investigators say a suspected pedophile used this app to send pornographic messages and images to an 11-year-old girl.

Federal charges have been filed against 24-year-old Miguel Cervantes, who was called for a detention hearing Friday in federal court in San Diego.

He's being held on several counts including the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Users of the app "Candid" can chat and exchange video and photos about any subject, including sex.

Investigators say the 11-year-old first started chatting with Cervantes on March 16th. He told her he was 18.

Questions like “have you ever kissed a boy” quickly became more provocative and sexual.

Quoting from legal papers that were filed in the case, Cervantes asks, "Are you a virgin baby?". The girl replies “yes.”

Cervantes: “I’d be down if you really wanted to, but we'd have to keep it a secret, would you promise to keep it a secret?”

The girl responds: “Yeah, I’m good at keeping secrets."

According to the criminal complaint, Cervantes began asking for lewd photos, sending obscene pictures of himself while receiving sexually explicit photos from the child.

In another conversation, Cervantes asks “Are you really only 11 tho? The girl says, “I'm 11 yeah. is there something wrong with that.” Cervantes replies: “If anyone finds out that we're doing this i could go to prison. so I just want you to know.”

But someone did find out. The girl's mother discovered the conversations on her child's iPad about one week later and turned the tablet over to police.

The case went to a special task force which focuses on internet crimes against children. One of those investigators began to chat with the suspected pedophile, pretending to be the girl.

Without intervention from the girl's mother, this story may have turned out much differently.

At one point, Cervantes reminded the child that "This has to be our dirty little