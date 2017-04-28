Special flag ceremony held to commemorate end of National Donate - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Special flag ceremony held to commemorate end of National Donate Life Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — As we near the end of April, we’re also marking the end of "National Donate Life Month."  

The occasion was marked Friday with a special and "emotional" flag-lowering ceremony at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

San Diego police detective Tim Williams, was very much a part of the events at Palomar medical center, even though a tragic bicycle accident took his life in March of 2015.

You see, Williams was an organ donor.

All month, a donate life flag has been flying at the medical center, with the emphasis on how important it is to be a donor and the daily saving of lives in the region and the country as a result.

Before the flag was lowered, there was a gathering that included someone whose life was saved in such a way.

Vista fire inspector Mike McFadden got a new heart nine and a half years ago from a young man in San Luis Obispo. At the time, McFadden was a Carlsbad fire fighter whose heart was failing. He was also an organ donor, from the time he got his driver's license.

Which brings us back to Tim Williams, his donated organs saved three lives. As the donate life flag was being lowered, Williams’ best friend, San Diego police sergeant Rich Metz watched with a heavy heart.

Metz was representing Williams’s family. The flag is being given to Williams’s wife and two children.
 

