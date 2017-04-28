Senior at SD High School of International Studies receives Princ - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Senior at SD High School of International Studies receives Princeton Prize for helping refugees in Tijuana

Yulvi Reyes (Courtesy Photo)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A senior at San Diego High School of International Studies was awarded the Princeton Prize in Race Relations Friday for helping refugees in Tijuana.

Yulvi Reyes created workshops in Tijuana specifically designed for young people who are at risk of being exploited through human trafficking, according to a statement by the Princeton Prize in Race Relations Committee of San Diego.

Through the workshops, Haitian refugees of all ages, but mostly young people, benefited from the activities.

Three other local students, Erika Gutierrez, Olia Javidi, and Leslie Martinez were recognized with a certificate of accomplishment for their efforts. All of the students will be honored in a ceremony beginning May 7 at the San Diego Yacht Club.

As the regional winner, Reyes will receive a $1,000 cash award and an all-expense paid trip to attend the Princeton Prize Symposium on Race on the university campus.

The award is given to high school students across the country who have advanced the cause of positive race relations in their schools or communities.

"Yulvi networked around both cities, San Diego and Tijuana, and spread the word about her project,'' the statement said. "After creating a website, numerous emails, Facebook posts, flyers, and videos, she was able to get the help of a lot of people, especially other students.''

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

