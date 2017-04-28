Rancho Bernardo crash leaves driver trapped in wreckage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A driver was trapped in his car after veering off a Rancho Bernardo street Friday and smashed into a pine tree, leaving the inured driver stuck until emergency crews arrived.

The accident occurred at Camino del Norte and Paseo Lucido shortly before 3 p.m., according to San Diego police.

It took firefighters about 50 minutes to get the motorist out of the crumpled blue sedan, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Medics took the driver, who was conscious during the ordeal, to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity. His name was not

released.



Photo courtesy of San Diego Fire Department Instagram