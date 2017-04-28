Prescribed burns scheduled in Miramar this weekend - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Prescribed burns scheduled in Miramar this weekend

Posted:

MIRAMAR (KUSI) — The Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Fire Department is scheduled to conduct prescribed burns at East Miramar Saturday and Sunday.

Prescribed burns are conducted to remove hazardous fuel growth and are part of the air station's annual vegetation-management program to reduce the risk of wildfires. They involve the by-hand application of fire to predetermined stands of vegetation, and they are conducted only under specific conditions where factors such as temperature, humidity, winds and the moisture within the vegetation are favorable for burning.

While some flames and smoke may be visible in East Miramar, in West Sycamore Canyon, to the Scripps Ranch community and along the freeway corridors, no visibility restrictions are expected.

For additional information, please call the Public Affairs Office at 858-577-6000 or follow our Twitter feed @MCASMiramarCA. 

