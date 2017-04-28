President Trump's first 100 days in office

WASHINGTON DC (KUSI) — Saturday marks President Trump's first 100 days in the White House and while he called 100 days a "false standard," he believes his first days in office are some of the most successful ever accomplished in the position.

"My fellow Americans, I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration has been just about the most successful in our country's history," Trump said during his weekly address. "Our country is going up, and it's going up fast."

Budget

In the weeks nearing his 100th day, President Trump unveiled a $1.15 trillion budget, a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes many domestic programs to finance a significant increase in the military and make a down payment on a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

"A budget that puts America first must make the safety of our people its number one priority - because without safety, there can be no prosperity," Trump said in a message accompanying his proposed budget that was titled "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again."

Neil Gorsuch

Another notable event in the first 100 days was the swearing-in of Neil Gorsuch as the 113th Supreme Court justice.

After much controversy surrounding the nomination, Trump said Americans would see in Gorsuch "a man who is deeply faithful to the Constitution of the United States" and predicted greatness for the 49-year-old former appeals court judge from Colorado.

Border Wall

Through his campaign, President Trump promised he would get a wall built between the United States and Mexico. He signed two executive orders directing federal funds towards building a wall along the border and ramping up border patrol forces with 5,000 new agents.

A breakdown of the two orders are as follows:

One calls for the immediate construction of a wall on the southern border. It directs agencies to begin planning and identify funding for the project, including sending requests to Congress.

It directs the hiring of an additional 5,000 border patrol agents, subject to funding.

And it also directs agencies to create more detention facilities near the Mexican border.

The order dealing with sanctuary cities directs agencies to step up deportation of those in the country illegally, prioritizing certain groups beginning with criminals.

It also directs the hiring of 10,000 more enforcement agents, though it states that is subject to funding.

Third, it states the U.S. policy is now to allow local law enforcement officers to act as immigration officers whenever possible.

And finally, it orders the attorney general and secretary of Homeland Security to block federal grants from so-called "sanctuary" cities which do not enforce some immigration laws.

Oil pipeline projects

According to CNN, Trump advanced the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines — two extremely controversial projects that Obama held up — on January 24.

Military strike against Syria

President Trump ordered the launch of fifty U.S. missiles into Syria following deadly chemical attacks that killed at least 72 people, including women and children.

According to CNN, President Trump ordered the military strike, which marks the first steps the U.S. has taken against the leadership of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

According to the New York Times, the missiles were headed towards the Shayrat airfield and that the strike had hit planes, fuel, spare parts and the runway.

President Trump called the strike on Syria vital to "national security interest."

"Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the air field in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched," Trump said during short remarks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago. "It is in this vital national security of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons."

Executive Orders

During the first 100 days, President Trump has signed 30 executive orders (the most executive orders of any President since World War II), 20 proclamations and 28 presidential memorandums. Most of the other bills are "small-scale measures that appoint personnel, name federal facilities or modify existing programs." None of Trump's bills are considered to be "major bills."



Jobs

"Since my inauguration, economic confidence has soared, reaching higher than any time in nine years. Optimism among manufacturers is at a record high, and small-business confidence has seen its largest increase in nearly four decades," President Trump said this week, during his weekly address.

Stock market performance

Since President Trump took office, the stock market has experienced some record breaking highs.

Immigration arrests

According to CNN, President Trump promised to get tough on undocumented immigration. Preliminary data showed immigration arrests were up in the first few weeks after Trump took office.