Sea lion pup born Wednesday at SeaWorld has died

Sea lion pup born Wednesday at SeaWorld has died

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Little Gem, a California sea lion pup born Wednesday at SeaWorld San Diego has died.

Little Gem was born Wednesday at SeaWorld after her sickly mother was rescued Tuesday, said SeaWorld officials.

``While the prematurely born pup appeared relatively healthy in the days immediately following her birth, we knew that her long-term survival was tenuous at best,'' spokesman David Koontz said. ``Even faced with challenging odds, our veterinarians and animal care team poured their hearts into Little Gem, passionately providing her with around-the-clock care with the hope that she would be reunited with her mother.''

The pup passed away Friday evening. The cause of death will be determined by conducting a necropsy in the coming days.A

``Although she was with us for only a few days, Little Gem genuinely touched the lives of our entire animal care and veterinary team,'' Koontz said ``We also want to thank the thousands of people who sent their positive wishes to Little Gem. Her mother continues to slowly recover in our Animal Rescue Center.''

Little Gem's mother was rescued Tuesday after displaying signs of domoic acid poisoning. The acid is produced by algae and accumulates in shellfish, sardines and anchovies that are then eaten by sea lions, otters, cetaceans and humans, among others, affecting their brains, according to the Marine Mammal Center.

