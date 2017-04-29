Missing man with Alzheimer's returns home after nearly two weeks

VISTA (KUSI) — Edgar Cruz, a Vista man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and who went missing almost two weeks ago returned home safely on his own Thursday, 10 days after he disappeared, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Cruz, 69, disappeared from his home April 17, leaving behind his prescribed medications, according to sheriff's officials, who put out a missing person flier Wednesday.

Cruz returned unharmed Thursday afternoon after a deputy went to his home for a follow-up visit.