Pizza hut robbed by man in "Scream" mask

A 3-year-old girl suffered minor injuries this afternoon on the Mission Bay shore after being hit by a van that ended up in the bay, according to authorities.More>>
Former San Diego City Councilmember Carl DeMaio is leading an effort to recall a state lawmaker who supported the California gas tax hike.More>>
Saturday marks President Trump's first 100 days in the White House and while he called 100 days a "false standard," he believes his first days in office are some of the most successful ever accomplished in the position.More>>
President Trump received a warm welcome Friday at the NRA Convention in Atlanta.
The president was a champion of a Second Amendment rights during his campaign. His speech seemed intent on keeping his campaign promises to ensure law-abiding gun owners wouldn't be punished by federal regulations.
Michael Schwartz from San Diego County Gun Owners joined KUSI to talk more about California gun laws.More>>
2001 Silver Pigskin Winner Reggie Bush Returns to KUSIMore>>
A Pizza Hut in Egger-Highlands was robbed by a man wearing a mask similar to those worn in the ``Scream'' movies and skeleton gloves SaturdayMore>>
Edgar Cruz, a Vista man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and who went missing almost two weeks ago returned home safely on his own Thursday, 10 days after he disappeared, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.More>>
Little Gem, a California sea lion pup born Wednesday at SeaWorld San Diego after her sickly mother was rescued the day before, has died, according to SeaWorld officials.More>>
A body was found Friday in a parking lot at a North County mall.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey is scheduled to be open for public visits at Broadway Pier in downtown San Diego this weekend.More>>
