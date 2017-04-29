Pizza hut robbed by man in "Scream" mask

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Pizza Hut in Egger-Highlands was robbed by a man wearing a mask similar to those worn in the ``Scream'' movies and skeleton gloves Saturday.

The suspect entered the restaurant shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Coronado Avenue and ordered five employees to get on the floor, according to Officer Robert Heims.

``The suspect demanded money from the register and took an unknown amount of money and personal property from some of the employees,'' Heims said. ``The suspect fled in an unknown direction.''

The robber was described as a thin, white man in his late 20s, about 5- feet-11 and 175 pounds with blue eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans, the white mask and skeleton gloves, according to Heims.

A Mexican food restaurant located just two blocks away was robbed at gunpoint last week.

There were no injuries reported.

