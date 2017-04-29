Pizza hut robbed by man in "Scream" mask - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pizza hut robbed by man in "Scream" mask

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Pizza Hut in Egger-Highlands was robbed by a man wearing a mask similar to those worn in the ``Scream'' movies and skeleton gloves Saturday.

The suspect entered the restaurant shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Coronado Avenue and ordered five employees to get on the floor, according to Officer Robert Heims.

``The suspect demanded money from the register and took an unknown amount of money and personal property from some of the employees,'' Heims said. ``The suspect fled in an unknown direction.''

The robber was described as a thin, white man in his late 20s, about 5- feet-11 and 175 pounds with blue eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans, the white mask and skeleton gloves, according to Heims.

A Mexican food restaurant located just two blocks away was robbed at gunpoint last week.

There were no injuries reported.
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.